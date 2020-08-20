Close Call for Bystanders in New Footage Showing Blasting Incident at Australian Quarry

Newly-released footage has shown the moment rocks were sent hurtling toward onlookers during a blasting incident at a quarry in Albury, New South Wales, in 2018.

The state’s resources regulator said on YouTube that “multiple rocks were launched into the air by the blast,” striking four vehicles on April 10 of that year.

The incident sparked an investigation that found that “multiple procedural and safety and technical standards were not followed.”

Nine people were several hundred meters from the explosion and none were struck by flying debris, authorities said.

Authorities said those present included the quarry manager’s partner and three friends, a truck driver employed by a haulage company and four other quarry workers who were not involved in the official blasting activity but were permitted to stay and watch.

“It would have been very easy with that sort of debris being launched into the air for somebody to have been killed,” said New South Wales Deputy Premier and Resources Minister John Barilaro as quoted by 9News. Credit: NSW Resources Regulator via Storyful