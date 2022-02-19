Clorox Rising Stars Recap
After ending the game on a 13-2 run, Team Barry defeated Team Isiah, 25-20, winning the Clorox Rising Stars. Cade Cunningham led Team Barry with five points, two rebounds and three assists in the victory, while Precious Achiuwa (12 points) and Tyrese Haliburton (four rebounds, four assists, two steals) paved the way for Team Isiah in the losing effort.