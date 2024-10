LA defeats Golden State, 112-104. For LA, James Harden led the way with 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 11 assists while aided by Ivica Zubac (23 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals) and Norman Powell (20 points, 18 in 2H) in the victory. Andrew Wiggins finished with 29 points (5 3PM) with Stephen Curry recording 18 points (4 3PM), 4 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals for Golden State in the losing effort.