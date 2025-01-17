Clippers vs TrailBlazers Game Highlights

Kawhi Leonard's family is safe in Los Angeles after having to evacuate due to the fires in the region this week.
Day and the Buckeyes were beaten by their bitter rivals and booed off their home field less than 2 months ago. Now they have a shot at winning it all.
The 100th anniversary celebration of Fordham's Rose Hill Gym saw an exciting triple-overtime finish during a record-breaking night.
The top American players just keep on winning.
Lakers and Clippers games over the weekend were postponed because of the fires.
The Los Angeles region has been devastated by several fires over the last week.
A winter storm brought snow and freezing rain to Atlanta on Friday.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to this Orange Bowl ‘instant classic’ as Notre Dame defeats Penn State 27-24.
With 118 ballots publicly available, here's where the voting stands.
Leonard has missed 34 games so far for the Clippers.
The Commanders managed to pull out a win over the hobbled Cowboys.
Edwards is shooting 39.3% over the past two weeks.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
Fantasy football managers can celebrate (or mourn) their seasons with the signature Yahoo Fantasy Collection from HOMAGE.
Others won championships or Olympic medals, but only Caitlin Clark lifted two sports to unseen heights in a single year.
UNLV posted a 52-yard gain on a play the defense didn't see coming.
Barkley did not take kindly to Redick's thoughts on the job the league's partners are doing selling the game.
McCarthy leaves looking like the bigger man. Partially because of the malaise that began to coat the Cowboys' fan base and partially because Jerry seems to again be operating on his gut as he moves forward.
Kate Magdziuk identifies the worst picks in every round of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
