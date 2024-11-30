Clippers vs Timberwolves Game Highlights
The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the LA Clippers, 93-92.
George left the Clippers to sign a $212 million deal with the 76ers in free agency this past offseason.
Matt Eberflus believes the Bears handled the end of Thursday's game "the right way" and accepted blame for another disappointing loss.
Real Madrid lost to Liverpool on Wednesday, their third defeat in five Champions League games. But they're still in position to qualify for the knockout rounds because of a format their president despises.
Daniel Jones requested his release from the Giants after losing his starting job to Tommy DeVito earlier this month.
Memphis ran into an Auburn buzzsaw after an impressive path to the Maui Invitational final.
Dominate with your Week 13 fantasy football lineups with these exploitable matchups from analyst Sal Vetri.
Porzingis has been out for the past five months after undergoing foot surgery.
The brothers' shared NFL history could be a topic at the family's Thanksgiving dinner table this year.
Another week, another set of mistakes prove pivotal in a Bears loss.
Nate Tice & Charles McDonald kick off the new Sunday night edition of Football 301 looking into five of the most interesting results from Week 12.
Williams played his best game against one of the league's toughest defenses. Changes are coming to Chicago. The franchise QB is set.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 12s top fantasy storylines, including a pair of rookie QBs coming through with big games.
Bobby Portis and Mike Conley Jr. both recently had their homes burglarized while they were at scheduled events.
Scottie Barnes' injury absence has allowed three Raptors players to shine. Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals what you should do with them now that Barnes is about to take the court again.
The Galaxy's resurgence is undeniable, but their ultimate validation awaits.
Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh discuss the worrying Mavericks and Timberwolves, Victor Wembanyama's and LeBron James's hot shooting, and their rankings of the top NBA rookies so far this season.
Philadelphia held a team meeting after their fourth straight loss on Monday, with the team falling to 2-11.
Callahan was incensed after a clean hit to the chest on a would-be fourth-down stop instead resulted in a fresh set of downs for the Vikings.
Richardson was benched in favor of Joe Flacco for the Colts' past two games.
McCarthy has experienced swelling after undergoing a meniscus repair in August.