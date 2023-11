The Canadian Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin isn't getting ahead of himself. And he probably shouldn't. For all the good vibes — particularly on offense — generated by Sunday's 16-10 win over Cincinnati, a game in which the Steelers topped 400 yards for the first time in more than three years and moved the ball at will, the reality is there was nowhere to go but up following Matt Canada's abrupt firing last Tuesday. “I’m not trying to paint with a broad brush and act like: 'Eureka!’” Tomlin said after Pittsbur