The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The swim team was a force for Canada at the last Summer Olympics in Rio. The squad is shaping up to be just as formidable at next month's Games in Tokyo. "I think we are incredibly hard-working and just (a) group of athletes who are ready to take on whatever Tokyo throws at us," said world champion Kylie Masse, who closed the Canadian Olympic trials with a win in the women's 200-metre backstroke. "We are so excited to be able to compete again and to be racing the best in the world. I t