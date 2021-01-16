Clint Capela with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz
"The ultimate goal was to get somewhere where I could compete, and here I am in Brooklyn."
Patrik Laine might want to be elsewhere, but it's not going to affect his performance.
In a season unlike any other, it's important to be proactive and get aggressive on the waiver wire.
The coronavirus pandemic has hit Karl-Anthony Towns and his family extremely hard.
The Titans' offense was in the top 4 in scoring, yards per game and rushing yards per game.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
Now a free agent and facing an indefinite suspension, Josh Gordon's future in the league is in question.
The Wizards won't host the Cavs on Sunday and Monday amid their COVID-19 outbreak.
The Toronto Raptors haven't got off to the start they wanted and the time is looming for the front office to make a decision. Do they try to improve the roster or roll with what they have?
The settlement still needs final approval. McNair died in June of 2018 after suffering heat stroke during a workout.
A police department outside of Denver confirmed the investigation, but declined details.
Raptors coach Nick Nurse explains the adjustments Aron Baynes needs to make on both ends of the floor, and argues that not being a great jumper didn't stop Marc Gasol from being an elite defender.
It's a classic in the making as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' offense face off against Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams' defense.
HONOLULU — Canada's Nick Taylor will head into the weekend at the Sony Open atop the leaderboard. Taylor fired an 8-under 62 to get to 12 under, giving him a two shot lead on the rest of the field in Hawaii. Stewart Cink, the early clubhouse leader, is one of five golfers at 10 under following a 7-under 63. Webb Simpson (65), Russell Henley (64), Vaughn Taylor (66) and Chris Kirk (65) join Cink. Taylor, of Abbotsford, B.C., started on hole No. 10 and found himself 1 over for the round with a bogey on the 14th. But he went back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 and chipped in for eagle on the par-5 18th Waialae Country Club to start his way up the leaderboard. He went bogey free with five birdies on his back 9 to take the lead.Mackenzie Hughes (69) of Dundas, Ont., and Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., (66) head into the third round at 6 under.David Hearn, from Brantford, Ont., (72), Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., (70) and Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., (70) didn't make the 4-under cutline and will miss the weekend.This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 15, 2021. The Canadian Press
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to one-year contracts Friday with right-hander Luke Weaver and catcher Carson Kelly that avoided salary arbitration. Weaver got $1.95 million and Kelly's deal is for $1.7 million. Left-hander Caleb Smith was the only other Arizona player still eligible for arbitration. The 27-year-old Weaver slogged through a rough 2020 season with a 1-9 record and 6.58 ERA. He's still expected to be a big part of the starting rotation next season along with Madison Bumgarner, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. Weaver earned a prorated $221,111 from his $597,000 salary last year. Carson Kelly, 26, has been the team's starting catcher the past two seasons after being acquired in a trade with the Cardinals. He had a breakout season in 2019 with a .245 batting average and 18 homers but regressed at the plate in 2020, hitting just .221 with an on-base percentage of .264. He made $215,444 in prorated pay from a $581,700 salary. The 29-year-old Smith was acquired in a midseason trade with the Marlins. He missed a big chunk of the year, partly because of a bout with COVID-19. He returned to pitch 11 innings for the Diamondbacks and had a 2.45 ERA. Smith earned $217,222 of a $586,500 salary. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 33 points and dropped 10 assists to help Oklahoma City beat the Chicago Bulls and former Thunder coach Billy Donovan 127-125 in overtime Friday night. Oklahoma City rallied from 22 points down in the second half. Zach LaVine, who led the Bulls with 35 points, could have won it in overtime but he missed a deep, off-balance 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Donovan knew all too well how good Oklahoma City can be under challenging circumstances. His Thunder team made a habit of rallying and winning close games last season on the way to a surprising playoff berth. “Those guys are great competitors when they’re down," Donovan said. “They play all the way through. I knew even being up 18 at the half that they were going to fight their way through and have some kind of momentum push there.” First-year Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, an assistant under Donovan last season, didn't get caught up in the matchup with his mentor. “I have great respect, obviously, for him," Daigneault said. "I love the guy. But I have a responsibility. It’s like when players play against guys that they were teammates with. Once the ball goes up in the air, we’ve got to do our jobs. At that point, it’s just another game. The relationship lies outside of the competition.” Lu Dort scored 21 for the Thunder, who claimed their first home win in six tries this season. Coby White had 22 points for the Bulls, who lost their fourth straight. The Bulls led 68-50 at halftime, but Daigneault could tell the Thunder hadn't given up. “Coming out of the half, the guys — I thought it came from them today," Daigneault said. "They made a decision walking out of the half to not let go of the rope.” The Bulls led 78-56 early in the second half, but the Thunder responded with a 13-0 run to get back into the game. Dort scored 13 points in a span of 2:33 to help trim the deficit, and Oklahoma City got as close as two points in the period. Chicago took a 95-87 lead into the fourth quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points in the fourth to help force overtime. LaVine missed a contested 3 in the closing seconds that could have won it for Chicago. Lavine's 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds to play in overtime cut the Thunder lead to 126-125. Oklahoma City's George Hill was fouled with 5.2 seconds left. He missed the first free throw and made the second to set up LaVine's final attempt. “I thought our relentless spirit in the game was what stood out," Daigneault said. "And even if we didn’t win it, we stood back up tonight, which is progress for us. It was a really good response from the guys, and it came from inside them.” TIP-INS Bulls: F Lauri Markkanen hadn't played since Dec. 29 because of COVID-19 protocols. He scored 16 points but shot just 5 of 14. ... Oklahoma City scored 19 points off Chicago's nine turnovers in the third quarter. Thunder: C Al Horford sat out for personal reasons. He missed Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers to rest in the second game of a back-to-back. ... Oklahoma City shot 56% in the third quarter and outscored the Bulls 37-27. ... Second-year C Isaiah Roby fouled out with 14 points. ... Reserve G/F Kenrich Williams scored 14 points. STAT LINES Dort had a career-high six steals, blowing past his previous best of three. He also grabbed eight rebounds. UNSUNG HERO Oklahoma City reserve centre Mike Muscala scored six of the Thunder's nine points in overtime and finished with 11 points. He shot 1 of 6 in regulation and 2 of 3 in the extra period. UP NEXT The Bulls visit the Mavericks on Sunday. The Thunder host the 76ers on Sunday. ___ Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press
Thomas has lost one of his oldest sponsors.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals agreed to one-year contracts Friday with right-hander Brad Keller and infielder Adalberto Mondesi and have no further players eligible for salary arbitration. Keller's deal is for $3.35 million and Mondesi's is for $2,525,000. Keller missed the first part of last season after contracting COVID-19 but returned to go 5-3 with a 2.47 ERA. The 25-year-old right-hander, who made $227,037 last year as a prorated portion of his $613,000 salary, was in his first year of arbitration. Keller is expected to join left-hander Danny Duffy in providing some experience for an otherwise young but talented starting rotation. Mondesi has emerged as one of the cornerstones of the rebuilding Royals’ lineup over the past few seasons, playing elite defence at shortstop while batting .256 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 59 games during the abbreviated 2020 season. He also led the American League with 24 stolen bases. Mondesi made $223,889 last season, the prorated portion of his $604,500 contract. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
The Yankees reportedly reach deals with free agents DJ LeMahieu and Corey Kluber on this edition of FastCast
CLEVELAND — Andre Drummond tied his career high with 33 points and grabbed 23 rebounds, and Cedi Osman scored 25 points in leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 106-103 win over the New York Knicks on Friday night. Drummond posted the Cavaliers’ first 30-20 game since Carlos Boozer had 32 points and 20 rebounds against Seattle on Jan. 20, 2004. He also had three assists, two blocks and two steals as Cleveland snapped a three-game losing streak. Julius Randle had 28 points and six assists, rookie Immanuel Quigley scored a season-high 23 points and R.J. Barrett had 20 points for New York, which lost its fifth straight. The Knicks used a 16-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to go in front 84-80. Osman and Drummond each made steals in the final 31 seconds, preventing New York from getting closer than three points at 102-99. Rookie Isaac Okoro sealed the win with two free throws, making it 105-101 with 7.3 seconds remaining. Cleveland centre Jarrett Allen and forward Taurean Prince — acquired from Brooklyn — were inactive because all players in the three-team deal involving James Harden on Thursday have not taken their physicals. The Cavaliers remain without three starters in five-time All-Star forward Kevin Love (right calf strain) and guards Collin Sexton (left ankle sprain) and Darius Garland (right shoulder sprain). Cleveland took its largest lead at 80-68 with 3:15 left in the third on a basket by Larry Nance Jr. New York immediately answered with 16 straight points, capped by back-to-back buckets by Randle to go up four. Drummond posted 20 points and 14 rebounds in the first half for the initial time in his nine-year career, helping Cleveland take a 57-55 lead into the break. Knicks forward Reggie Bullock returned after missing two games with a sore right hip, scoring four points. LONG LAYOFF The Cavaliers’ next two games were postponed by the NBA because the Wizards do not have the minimum eight available players. Cleveland was slated to play in Washington on Sunday and Monday, which was already problematic because of heightened security in the nation’s capital. “The city of D.C. logistically would have been a nightmare,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “When you add in the COVID factor, it’s definitely the right move not to play those games.” TIP-INS Knicks: G Frank Ntilikina (right knee sprain) missed his ninth straight game and will be “out a while longer,” according to coach Tom Thibodeau. Ntilikina was injured Dec. 29 in Cleveland. ... G Alec Burks (left ankle sprain), who last played Dec. 27 against Milwaukee, has been upgraded to day to day. Thibodeau said Burks has advanced to conditioning and is getting close to returning. Cavaliers: F Kevin Porter Jr. (personal reasons) joined his teammates on the bench for the first time this season. The second-year pro remains in limbo after an off-season arrest in Eastern Ohio. ... Bickerstaff is excited to have Allen on his roster. “What excites me the most is Jarrett’s ability to impact the game at both ends of the floor without the ball in his hands,” the coach said. UP NEXT Knicks: Visit Boston on Sunday. New York has lost five straight to the Celtics, including a 104-102 defeat at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 1. Cavaliers: Host Brooklyn on Wednesday. The Nets will play back-to-back games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Jan. 20 and 22. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Dulik, The Associated Press