Clint Capela with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors
Clint Capela (Atlanta Hawks) with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors, 11/08/2021
It can't last, at least not like this, but the Panthers have achieved some incredible results to this point.
"What’s more rare about Scottie Barnes is his IQ for the game," Durant said.
Cavaliers starting guard Collin Sexton will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a knee injury on Sunday in a win over the New York Knicks.
The Oilers' power play has been performing better than any we've seen in the modern era.
Michael Frolik was not one of the many members of the Montreal Canadiens organization pleased with the 2020-21 campaign.
Is there value in backing some preseason favorites in the futures market after their slow starts?
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman had surgery on his right wrist Monday, less than a week after ending the World Series in a prolonged slump.
Feliciano spent his entire career with the Mets.
Wilson shared a video titled "It's time" earlier Monday.
Thirteen teams in the NHL play four games this week, meaning there are lots of quality options available on the waiver wire.
The Sixers and Celtics have reportedly discussed a Simmons trade.
Mac Jones wasn't making a football play when he twisted Brian Burns' ankle.
Marcus Semien continues to be rewarded for his strong season with the Blue Jays.
Kevin Durant was impressed by Scottie Barnes's game and credits the rookie for the way he plays basketball.
The former Predators captain said the NHL and NFL are "ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players" with restrictions.
Siakam also praised his surgeon, head of player health and performance Alex McKechnie and team physio Amanda Joaquim for hanging with him throughout the recovery process.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored an NBA season-high 50 points with nine 3-pointers, 10 assists and seven rebounds, almost single-handedly leading the Golden State Warriors past the Atlanta Hawks 127-113 on Monday night. Only Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry had registered a game with 50 points and 10 assists in Warriors franchise history. Curry notched his 10th career 50-point game and already had 24 points on 7-for-12 shooting by halftime with five 3-pointers. He wound up
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Payne scored a season-high 24 points in 22 minutes off the bench and the Phoenix Suns got help from an overturned call to win their fifth straight game, beating the Sacramento Kings 109-104 on Monday night. Devin Booker had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Phoenix. Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges scored 16 apiece. The Suns led by 21 early in the fourth quarter but the Kings made a late push over the final five minutes. De’Aaron Fox hit a pair of free th
That marks 10 50-point games for Stephen Curry in his career, and the first in the league so far this season.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists before the NBA MVP was ejected for violently slamming his shoulder into Markieff Morris, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 113-96 on Monday night. Will Barton scored 25 points and Jeff Green, who started in place of an injured Michael Porter Jr., added 13 points for the Nuggets, who held the opposition to under 100 points for the seventh time this season. Jimmy Butler had 31 points to lead the Heat, and Duncan Robinson