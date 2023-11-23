Advertisement

Clincal trial in Sacramento focuses on development of inhaled insulin for children

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and a clinical trial in Sacramento aims to bring an inhaled version of insulin to children. This medication is already available as an option to adults, but approval for kids could be a game changer as 352,000 children and teens have been diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. The inhaled version of insulin is called Afrezza and The Center of Excellence in Diabetes and Endocrinology in Sacramento is one of three sites statewide holding the clinical trials called "Inhale."