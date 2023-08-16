Climber Scales Wall in Impressive 'No-Hands' Challenge

A man in Dublin, Ireland, recently smashed a no-hands climbing challenge set by his bouldering gym, impressive footage shows

The video shows climber Robert McCaffrey balancing his upper body against the wall with his hands behind his back, while climbing with his feet only.

McCaffrey told Storyful that it was created as “a fun challenge” for people to try going hands-free, but that he put his hands behind his back for “added core/foot work training.”

He said that he “had a good laugh” and “benefitted from the training aspect” but didn’t really think much about the feat until he posted it online, where commenters started “sharing their amazement.”

He added that the reaction made him realize that “to non-climbers it was quite incredible to imagine” such a technique is possible. Credit: Robert McCaffrey via Storyful