Climber Rescued in Extreme Conditions on Scottish Mountain

A climber in the Cairngorms, in the Scottish Highlands, was rescued in poor weather conditions on December 4 after getting injured in an avalanche.

The Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team said a group of climbers were at the Coire an t-Sneachda (or, Corrie of Snow) when the avalanche occurred. They were able to get down to the floor of the corrie, or cirque, the rescue team said. From there, a stretcher took the injured man back to the Cairngorm ski area.

Video from the rescue shows the deep snow and driving wind the rescue team faced as they dragged the stretcher.

The climber was taken to hospital, the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team told Storyful. Credit: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team via Storyful