The Canadian Press

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich restored some lost pride with a 5-2 win at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Bayern was smarting from Wednesday’s 5-0 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the cup, and it rebounded by ending Union’s 21-game unbeaten run at home in the league. It was a clinical performance from the table-topping visitors, with Lewandowski starring early on and Leroy Sané getting the third goal, before Kingsley Coman and Thomas Müller made sur