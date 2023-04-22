Climate Protesters Gather in Westminster for Earth Day Demonstrations

Protesters gathered to demand action on climate change in London, England, on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22.

Saturday’s march was day two of a planned four-day protest action, organized by Extinction Rebellion in conjunction with multiple other organizations.

According to Extinction Rebellion the event was supported by more than 200 other organizations and companies, including Greenpeace, Patagonia, NHS Staff Voices, Mothers Rise Up, Welsh Rivers Union, and more.

Video filmed by local journalist Kate Bermingham shows a group of people drumming in the street near the Palace of Westminster on Saturday. Credit: Kate Bermingham via Storyful