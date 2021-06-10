Climate change is sucking the oxygen out of Canada’s lakes

The Canadian Press

Rudy Gobert saved Utah's opening game of the second round with a blocked shot, the kind of play that's earned him recognition as the NBA's best defender. It would have been ever better if Mark Eaton had seen it. The former Jazz center died last month at 64 and Gobert was thinking about his predecessor Wednesday after breaking a tie with him for most Defensive Player of the Year awards in franchise history by winning it for a third time. “I thought about it last night because I knew that I probab