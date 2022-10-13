Climate activists in Washington protest World Bank

STORY: Andrew Nazdin of the Glasgow Actions Team told Reuters: "We've got lots of people here in Washington, D.C., all standing with a unified message that the World Bank needs to get out of fossil fuels and get into the solution area of energy types that are going to bring us forward."

Another protester from the Philippines, Rodolfo Lahoy, said: "What we're seeing now is that they're funding more than $15 billion on fossil fuels. And this isn't even the complete picture. There's more money flowing through indirect financing, and we're seeing that being forced through our coal power plants in the Philippines and Indonesia. And we're demanding the bank to stop doing this right now."