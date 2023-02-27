Climate activists protest at French finance ministry

STORY: Demonstrators clad in red jumpsuits reminiscent of the 'Casa de Papel' Netflix hit series splattered fake blood on the ministry's facade and put up banners reading "Ministry of Debt and Exploitation," before police dislodged them.

The protesters also called for the payment of a climate debt by developed countries to developing ones, which they say could help those states invest resources into climate change adaptation and away from fossil energies.

Countries participating in the COP27 U.N. climate conference in last November had reached an agreement on the creation a “loss and damage” fund for vulnerable countries hit by climate disasters.

The fund was hailed as a breakthrough for developing countries but climate activists have since complained that it remains empty.