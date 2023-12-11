Climate activists disrupt event honouring Exxon CEO Darren Woods
Climate activists disrupt event honouring Exxon CEO Darren WoodsClimate Defiance
Climate activists disrupt event honouring Exxon CEO Darren WoodsClimate Defiance
King Charles has appointed a doctor who encourages faith healing and homeopathy alongside NHS treatments in an unorthodox choice for the monarch, The Times reported on Sunday
Cardwell, a mother of two, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January 2023
Once thought of as the ideal place to live out one's golden years, Florida is quickly losing favor with retirees. Remote workers and the wealthy are flocking to the state and driving up home prices,...
The journalist reality-checked the retiring Republican lawmaker over his comment.
The "Weekend Update" co-host questioned the timing of the federal charges filed against the president's son.
Prince William never let go of his son Prince Louis at the Together At Christmas concert on Friday evening - and royal fans on TikTok can't get over how gentle and caring the father-son duo is
"Doing this tells me exactly who you are."
In a YouGov study, three in 10 people in the UK report being sexually inactive, with almost a fifth of people aged 40 to 44 not having sex. By the age of 74, this figure jumps to 57 per cent. While it’s often difficult to get an entirely accurate picture of people’s intimate lives, one survey suggests that over a quarter of relationships are sexless.
The former president came under fire in his 2016 campaign for comments from an interview with "Access Hollywood" The post Donald Trump Says a ‘Fantastic General’ Praised His ‘Grab ‘Em By The P–y’ Tape Response as the ‘Bravest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Buying Twitter was the biggest gamble of Musk's career. Now he — and his empire — are cracking under the pressure.
We need to talk about Ukraine. While the world’s attention has been focused on the war between Israel and Hamas, grim tremors have been shaking that rich, black soil. Ukraine’s counteroffensive has failed – or, in Volodymyr Zelensky’s words, “did not achieve the desired results”.
A recent killing spree in the Mexican border city of Tijuana could have been lifted from a TV script: enraged drug lords hunting down corrupt police officers who stole a drug shipment. Two of the officers suspected of the theft have been killed, prosecutors say. It is the latest blow for Tijuana which has the most homicides of any city in Mexico, with about double the number of the place that comes second — the border city of Ciudad Juarez.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Hamas militants not to die for their leader, Yahya Sinwar. 'Surrender now," Netanyahu said.
Ramaswamy’s unscheduled bathroom trip was quickly dubbed ‘pissgate’
The inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational featured a $4 million purse.
Andy Reid doesn’t usually make statements like this about officials’ calls.
Detroit's Dylan Larkin lay motionless on the ice and was helped to the dressing room; teammate David Perron faces long suspension for how he reacted.
The lifestyle guru shared her advice while appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' this week
Hawley called out GOP leaders for their "betrayal" of victims affected by nuclear waste radiation. Compensation was cut from the latest defense bill.
NY AG Letitia James said Donald Trump's pricey expert witnesses were helping her case, with one admitting that valuations on some properties were not "proper" or "reasonable."