Climate Activists Climb Queen Elizabeth II Bridge Causing Closures on Dartford Crossing

Two climate activists climbed the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge over the River Thames in London on Monday, October 17, closing part of one of the biggest commuter roads into the capital.

Footage from Just Stop Oil shows Morgan Trowland, a civil engineer and one of two people who climbed the bridge.

Trowland said he and another activist would stay on the bridge until the government issued a “meaningful statement” to end new licensing consents for oil and gas extraction in the UK.

The protest marks day 17 of Just Stop Oil disruptions across the English capital.

Essex Police said on Monday morning that the bridge was closed with traffic being diverted through the adjacent tunnel. Delays of up to an hour were expected. Credit: Just Stop Oil via Storyful

Video Transcript

- Good morning. I have climbed up this cable of the QEII Bridge of the M25 crossing the Thames. It's been really difficult. I always had to grip onto this cable, some rope slings in our legs. I'm willing to do this kind of thing.

Because I'm not willing to sit back and watch everything I love burn for the rest of my life. And that's what's happening. That's what's happening. The current fraudulent challenge and excuse for a government we have here is accelerating that process, granting more licenses for oil and gas.

Absolutely, I took reason selling all of ourselves and our children to uninhabitable Earth. And I believe it's my duty to do anything in my power to stop it. So my friend and I have climbed up here today.

I'm going to stay here until the government makes a meaningful statement that they will end new licensing consents for oil and gas extraction in the UK and that they will start an emergency transition to renewable energy that we need funded by the fossil fuel companies and the rich.

We're out of time. Please join the resistance. You don't have to climb a bridge. But any simple act of disobedience would just stop oil. We're meeting daily and 11:00 AM. Any simple act of disobedience that you can do is all that we have left to force criminally negligent government to take basic steps to protect our country, and people, land, and our future.