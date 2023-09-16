Climate Activists Arrested After Protesting MoMA's Ties to Oil-Investing Fund

Sixteen climate activists were arrested outside the Museum of Modern Art in New York, on Friday, September 15, after protesting the museum’s ties to a fossil fuel investor, the New York Communities for Change (NYCC) said.

Activists with the NYCC protested outside the Midtown Manhattan museum to ask for the removal of board member Marie-Josée Kravis, the Art Newspaper reported. Kravis’s husband Henry Kravis is the founder and chairman of KKR, a fund that is heavily invested in fossil fuels, according to the report.

This footage by the NYCC shows some of the protesters getting their hands zip-tied outside the museum on Friday evening. Credit: New York Communities for Change via Storyful

Video Transcript

- MoMA drop.

- KKR.

- MoMA drop.

- KKR. MoMA drop KKR. MoMA drop KKR.

- MoMA drop.

- KKR.

- MoMA drop.

- KKR MoMA drop KKR, MoMA drop KKR.

- MoMA drop.

- KKR.

- MoMA drop

- KKR. MoMA drop KKR, MoMA drop KKR.

- MoMA drop.

- KKR.

- MoMA drop.

- KKR. MoMA drop KKR. MoMA drop KKR.

- MoMA drop.

- KKR.

- MoMA drop.

- KKR. MoMA drop KKR. MoMA drop KKR.

- MoMA drop.

- KKR.

- MoMA drop.

- KKR. MoMA drop KKR. MoMA drop KKR.