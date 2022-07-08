Cleverly thinks new PM could be in place by late summer
Education Secretary James Cleverly thinks a new prime minister could be in place by the “latter part of the summer”. .
Education Secretary James Cleverly thinks a new prime minister could be in place by the “latter part of the summer”. .
Max Rohskopf nearly walked away from MMA after a failed UFC debut. Following back-to-back wins, he's onboarded to Bellator.
The former British Open champion has highlighted the growing need for distance to compete in the majors
Book one of the best boutique hotels in London for a stylish trip, including boutique hotels with a spa, charming London hotels and West London boltholes.
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -G20 host Indonesia urged the group's foreign ministers on Friday to help end the war in Ukraine, as Russia's top diplomat accused the West of scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues with "frenzied" criticism of the conflict. The gathering in Bali was dominated by the war and its impact on food security and energy, and it was discussed in almost all bilateral meetings, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in remarks after the talks finished. It was not immediately clear from Retno's briefing whether any agreements had been reached during the meeting.
MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le
MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h
Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works
Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.
Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12
The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.
TORONTO — Although Boris Bede missed a routine convert that would have tied the game and forced overtime, his Toronto Argonauts teammates blamed themselves for their heartbreaking loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "A whole lot more points were missed than just on missed kicks," Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson said Monday night after his team slipped to 1-2 in the standings. With 25 seconds left in regulation, Bede missed a convert attempt that would have tied the game as the Argos
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55
TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue
TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be
Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players
HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar
Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.
Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the