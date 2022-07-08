Cleverly thinks new PM could be in place by late summer

Reuters

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -G20 host Indonesia urged the group's foreign ministers on Friday to help end the war in Ukraine, as Russia's top diplomat accused the West of scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues with "frenzied" criticism of the conflict. The gathering in Bali was dominated by the war and its impact on food security and energy, and it was discussed in almost all bilateral meetings, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in remarks after the talks finished. It was not immediately clear from Retno's briefing whether any agreements had been reached during the meeting.