Cleverly promises investigation after asylum seeker dies on Bibby Stockholm
“This wasn’t what this interview was gonna be about,” the Donald Trump ally complained to “The Source” anchor.
"It is beyond dispute that these laws restrict speech, and all restrictions on speech merit careful scrutiny," Alito wrote.
Three months after the FBI seized classified records from Mar-a-Lago last August, a longtime employee of Donald Trump’s private club quit his job.
The principle upon which our nation was founded and that remains at the center of our justice system today is that no person — even a former president — is above the law, write Norman Eisen and Joshua Kolb.
Photos and videos of the elimination of pro-Russian ex-MP Ilya Kyva in a Moscow suburb were obtained by NV from sources in Ukraine’s SBU Security Service on Dec. 11.
Lawmakers in both parties are growing increasingly concerned about where a handshake deal between the White House and former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on spending stands as they negotiate how the government should be funded next year. The Biden administration and House GOP leadership worked to pass legislation known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA)…
The officers who pulled Brown over mistakenly thought the car she was driving had been stolen. They handcuffed her and forced her to her knees.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Conservative party has been successful at "scapegoating" the carbon price as the reason everything is more expensive. Trudeau says in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press that the carbon price is not to blame for the cost-of-living crisis, and eliminating it will neither lower prices nor make climate action cheaper. He says cancelling it, as the Conservatives are demanding, would also eliminate rebate cheques that are worth between $240 and
Hawley called out GOP leaders for their "betrayal" of victims affected by nuclear waste radiation. Compensation was cut from the latest defense bill.
Wisconsin's Secretary of State demanded Monday that a Republican member of the state elections commission be removed from office following his acknowledgment he submitted a false presidential elector ballot in 2020.
A co-founder of the conservative Moms for Liberty group could move a step closer to getting ousted from a Florida school board on Tuesday, as she is embroiled in the fallout of a sexual assault investigation into her husband, the Republican Party state chairman. The Sarasota County School Board cannot directly remove Bridget Ziegler from the panel but was set to vote on a resolution requesting that she step down. The resolution was authored by board Chair Karen Rose, who said in an email that she is “shocked and deeply saddened” by the rape allegations involving Ziegler's husband, Christian Ziegler, and the couple's admissions about having a three-way sexual encounter previously with the accuser.
The gulf between Israel and the US on one hand, and Arab states and much of the rest of the world on the other, couldn't really be greater.
NY AG Letitia James said Donald Trump's pricey expert witnesses were helping her case, with one admitting that valuations on some properties were not "proper" or "reasonable."
The former president came under fire in his 2016 campaign for comments from an interview with "Access Hollywood" The post Donald Trump Says a ‘Fantastic General’ Praised His ‘Grab ‘Em By The P–y’ Tape Response as the ‘Bravest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
As House Republicans forge ahead with a vote to formalize an impeachment inquiry against President Biden, they are using some new details and testimony to prop up hotly disputed allegations that he abused power to benefit his family. Months of investigation have given the House GOP thousands of pages of subpoenaed bank records, testimony…
A man in his underwear is filmed laying down weapons - but there are questions about what happened.
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India’s top court on Monday upheld a 2019 decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to strip disputed Jammu and Kashmir’s special status as a semi-autonomous region with a separate constitution and inherited protections on land and jobs. The five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court ruled that the region's special status had been a “temporary provision” and that removing it in 2019 was constitutionally valid. The unprecedented move also divided the r
Russia has spent months stockpiling cruise missiles for a winter campaign and has now started using them, the UK MOD said.
Mitt Romney said he has not "seen any evidence" to authorize House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
The “Late Show” host imagined how the Republican front-runner could get around his promise to limit his abuse of power to just one day.