Cleverly: 'We can't guarantee' PM will secure climate deal

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly has warned there is no guarantee that Boris Johnson will convince world leaders to hit a key pledge ahead of the COP26 climate summit. The prime minister wants allies to live up to their promise to give $100 billion a year to developing countries to help cut their carbon emissions. Mr Cleverly said: "We've chosen to be ambitious. That means we can't guarantee there will be a result at the end of it, but you've got to be bold and that's what we've decided to do.".