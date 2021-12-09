Clever Koala Feeds Himself With Spoon in South Australia

A male koala at an animal refuge in Adelaide, South Australia, wowed his carers when he used a spoon to feed himself.

Footage by 1300Koalaz, a volunteer organization that rescues and cares for sick, injured, or orphaned koalas, shows Franklin the koala having a go at using a spoon to eat his Vetafarm.

In a post on Facebook, 1300Koalaz said the carer looking after Franklin “almost fell off her chair” when he started eating the paste from a bowl with a spoon.

“Who says koalas can’t do anything a human can do….Franklin has proven that he can. Onwards and upwards Franklin. Keep healing handsome boy!” Credit: 1300Koalaz via Storyful