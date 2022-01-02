Cleveland weather

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Members of the team were accused of not wearing masks, smoking and listening to rock music on full blast.
"Your instincts were right and that mole on the back of my neck was a malignant melanoma and thanks to your persistence and the quick work of our doctors, it is now gone."
Raptors fans haven't heard much from or about Dragic since he stepped away in November. Now, he's once again in the spotlight.
Sam Bennett scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves to lead the Florida Panthers past the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday for their third straight win.
"Happy new year, Dana White."
Noah Dobson scored 3:52 into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the slumping Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
ESPN has a vested interest in star players playing in bowl games.
The hottest-ever New Year's Day in London saw Arsenal fans get heated after a meltdown against Manchester City.
No head coach wants to hear that his owner is 'embarrassed' by him.
Georgia and Alabama will meet for the national title for the second time in five seasons. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs for the SEC title on Dec. 4.
Two more Montreal Canadiens players entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols on Saturday.
The Toronto Raptors eked out a win against the Los Angeles Clippers, thanks in large part to returning OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, alongside Pascal Siakam. Though there is still conditioning and chemistry work to be done, their energy was pivotal in Friday’s win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Another G League referee was called up by the NBA to work a game on Saturday and another head coach entered the league’s health and safety protocols, on a day where the number of players on the list dropped considerably. Ref Sha’Rae Mitchell was assigned the San Antonio-Detroit game. She becomes the fourth G League referee called up in a span of two days — three others worked games on Friday — and is now the 15th woman in league history picked to work a regular-season game. But there were signs
Howell, who finished his college career with UNC records 10,283 yards and 92 touchdowns, could be a first-round pick.
CALGARY — A group of people identified by media reports and fellow passengers as members of Russia's world junior hockey team were removed from a New Year's Eve flight from Calgary to Frankfurt, local police said. The team members were heading home from the IIHF world junior championships in Red Deer and Edmonton, which were cancelled on Wednesday due to COVID-19 outbreaks on several teams. “The team of the Czech Republic and Russia was removed from the flight for violating the mask regime. Very
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz knew from experience that his vaunted defense would be challenged trying to contain dynamic Kentucky receiver Wan’Dale Robinson in the Citrus Bowl. With the game on the line, Ferentz could only look on in horror as Robinson made the most spectacular play of the day to help No. 25 Kentucky rally past No. 17 Iowa 20-17 on Saturday. Robinson made three defenders miss on a 52-yard catch-and-run, setting up Chris Rodriguez’s 6-yard touchdown run that put t
A Seattle Kraken fan is being praised as a hero after helping the assistant equipment manager of the Vancouver Canucks identify a cancerous mole on his neck in the middle of a game. The incident occurred on Oct. 23, in the Kraken's first-ever home game in Seattle. Nadia Popovici, a 22-year-old Seattle resident originally from Canada, was sitting behind the Canucks bench that day, when she noticed an irregularly shaped mole on the back of staffer Brian "Red" Hamilton's neck. Popovici, who is goin
Nate McMillan is one of eight head coaches currently sidelined due to the coronavirus.
LONDON (AP) — Watching an electrifying first half and wowed by Bukayo Saka’s goal, Arsenal fans were euphoric with the display against Manchester City. For 45 minutes, Arsenal made the runaway Premier League leader look average. Then the second half brought an all-too familiar Arsenal capitulation to hand City a 2-1 win Saturday. There was a 100th red card for Arsenal in the three decades of the Premier League — more than any other team — when Gabriel was sent off in the 59th minute. It was for
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brady Skjei and Steven Lorentz scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes had the last seven goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 on Saturday. The Hurricanes (23-7-1) scored four times in a 3:57 span of the third to overcome a 4-2 deficit. They had five goals in the period. “That was special,” Lorentz said. “Sometimes you get a game like that where a team is a little bit down and out or not getting the breaks then all of a sudden you get one and stick to the game plan