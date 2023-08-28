Cleveland VA uses art therapy to help survivors of military sexual trauma

Reuters

Millions have been driven from their homes and a humanitarian crisis has escalated since the conflict between the army and the RSF began in April. "We do not make deals with traitors, we do not make deals with anyone who has betrayed the Sudanese people," Burhan, who is also the head of the army, told cheering soldiers at the Flamingo Base in Port Sudan on the Red Sea. His speech came one day after the head of the RSF expressed openness to talks and a long-term ceasefire, and days after Burhan emerged from the capital Khartoum for the first time since the war broke out.