Cleveland turns a double play

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cesar Hernandez makes a stop to start the double play, and Bobby Bradley reaches to grab the ball at first to end the top of the 4th inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories