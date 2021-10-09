Cleveland mayoral candidates split on Issue 24 police oversight

The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Andrew Harris ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers extended their win streak to six games with a 30-3 rout of the Edmonton Elks on Friday. It was the 27th time in his 11-year career that the Winnipeg-born Harris has rushed for more than 100 yards in a game. He scored both his TDs in the fourth quarter. The Bombers boosted their CFL-leading record to 8-1, while the Elks suffered their fourth straight loss and fell to 2-6. Winnipeg has now won 16 of its past