Cleveland Guardians Star Myles Straw Tosses Football With Yankees Fans During Rain Delay

Cleveland Guardians star Myles Straw tossed a football with Yankees fans during a rain delay at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, October 17.

Video recorded by Max Goodman shows the outfielder playfully passing the football back and forth with his opposition’s fans ahead of a decisive game 5 playoff series final.

Last week Straw said he had received death threats in April over public comments he had made about Yankees fans.

Monday’s decisive game was postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, October 18. Credit: Max Goodman via Storyful