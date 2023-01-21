Cleveland Guardians celebrate 2023 'Guards Fest' at Huntington Convention Center
The Cleveland Guardians kicked off their 2023 Guard Fest Saturday morning where season ticket holders received early access inside Huntington Convention Center.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he
Bruce Boudreau was visibly emotional as Canucks fans serenaded him with "Bruce, there it is" chants on Friday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba
VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to
TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine
VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r
Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd explain the importance of role definition in the NBA and why it could be influencing the Raptors' season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc
PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro
DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D
TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens had to deal with a depleted lineup on Tuesday night but still rose to the occasion. Juraj Slafkovsky, Joel Armia, Jake Evans and Jonathan Drouin all missed the game while Rem Pitlick and Rafael Harvey-Pinard were emergency call-ups. Trailing 1-0, Montreal scored four unanswered goals to earn a 4-1 win over the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets. “You’re always stronger collectively than you are individually,” said Habs coach Martin St. Louis. “We’re trying a
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Monday night. St. Louis broke a two-game skid and beat the Senators for the seventh time in nine meetings. Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Acciari pounced on a miscue by Senators goalie Cam Talbot to make it 2-0. Talbot partially fanned on a clearing attempt, giving Acciari an open net. Neighbours s
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Monti Ossenfort watched in dismay two years ago as Arizona's Kyler Murray ripped apart the Tennessee Titans defense, accounting for five touchdowns in Arizona's 38-13 victory. He's much more excited to see the quarterback again now that they're part of the same team. The 44-year-old Ossenfort was introduced on Tuesday as the Cardinals new general manager, coming to the organization following three years with the Titans and 15 years with the New England Patriots. He helped the
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations? Allen’s ability to shrug off his mistakes and a stout defensive effort were enough for Buffalo to eke out a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Miami. The injury-depleted Dolphins, who came in havin
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona’s first two shootout attempts and the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night to end a nine-game losing streak. Bjugstad, Travis Boyd and Dylan Guenther scored in regulation for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse had three assists, and Connor Ingram made 37 saves. The Coyotes fell behind 3-1 early in the third period before Boyd and Guenther scored 1:10 apart to force overtime. “We're going to play a full 60 minutes no
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time