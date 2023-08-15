Cleveland-Cliffs makes waves on Wall Street with U.S. Steel bid
As Cleveland-Cliffs makes waves on Wall Street with the U.S. Steel bid, many here in its hometown ask "What's Cleveland Cliffs?"
As Cleveland-Cliffs makes waves on Wall Street with the U.S. Steel bid, many here in its hometown ask "What's Cleveland Cliffs?"
Larsa, who was formerly married to Scottie Pippen, has been dating Michael Jordan's son since late 2022
James Harden dropped a nuclear bomb during his China tour against Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey: James Harden on his China tour: "Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of. Let me ...
At an event in China, 10-time All-Star James Harden blasts Sixers president Daryl Morey: "I will never be part of an organization that he's part of."
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors will open the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament against the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is in East Group C with the Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic. The Raptors begin the tournament at home against the Celtics on Nov. 17 followed by a road game against the Magic on Nov. 21. Toronto will then host the Bulls on Nov. 24 and conclude group play on Nov. 28 on the road against the Nets. Eight teams advance to knockout round: one
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — There were 1.4 seconds left in the first half of USA Basketball’s first exhibition game of its pre-World Cup tour this summer, with the Americans taking the ball out on the far end of the floor. U.S. coach Steve Kerr signaled for a quick inbounds pass and desperation heave. If he was coaching such a game in San Francisco, or any other NBA city, Kerr probably would never call timeout in that situation. Only this summer, he’s coaching under FIBA rules. And af
Dwyane Wade's teenage daughter was proud to watch her dad receive the ultimate career accolade
NEW YORK (AP) — The first basket of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament likely will be made in Indianapolis. The league unveiled the 60-game schedule for group play of the new event on Tuesday — with the first game set to be Cleveland visiting Indiana on Nov. 3, the opener of what is scheduled to be seven games on that first night of matchups. Each team will play four games in the group stage, with the winners of the six groups and two wild-card teams moving on to the single-elimination qua
The Lakers, Clippers and rest of NBA teams learned their in-season tournament opponents, but that event will change the rest of the schedule on the fly.
After ESPN let go of Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy, the network has a new No. 1 team for its NBA broadcasts.
The Sacramento Kings will play two games at home and two on the road with one game on TNT and another on ESPN.
Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis will not play for Latvia in the FIBA World Cup because of plantar fasciitis. Porzingis announced on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, that he made the decision after an MRI in consultation with the Celtics and Latvian coaching and medical staffs about the foot issue. “Such a decision is not easy to make, but I promise that I will be there and support the team as much as I can,” Porzingis wrote in Latvian. He didn't indicate how qu
The actor also breaks down the relationship between the Lakers icon and coach Pat Riley in the HBO drama series The post ‘Winning Time’ Star Quincy Isaiah Talks the ‘Large Task’ of Portraying Magic Johnson appeared first on TheWrap.
Tyronn Lue has waited a long time for this trip. Fast forward 26 years: Lue, the coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, is now wearing the logo overseas. It’s not on a jersey, but on polo shirts, as he’s part of the staff that will guide the U.S. men’s team through the Basketball World Cup in Manila starting later this month.
Charlotte will play at least four games in the league’s newly-created annual competition that concludes with the championship on Dec. 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
In an era when much of sports broadcasting is dominated by hot takes, ESPN has decided to go with a class on-air announcing team for its NBA broadcast coverage. The network said Monday that ever-steady play-by-play guy Mike Breen will be joined by Doris Burke and Doc Rivers on the broadcaster’s A-team for big games. …
Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya Wade is a model and LGBTQ+ advocate
A 19-year-old Ohio woman on Monday was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend and another man last year when she drove a car they were riding in into the wall of a building at 100 mph.
The royal family will be united in their mourning of a key royal supplier today, as news broke on Monday of Mr Henry Edward George Hurt's passing. Discover his longstanding link to the royals…
The former Trump attorney responded to being charged with violating Georgia’s RICO Act by saying she “will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him.”
"That's literally the whole issue, Lindsey," one critic said, ripping the South Carolina senator's latest stumping for Trump.