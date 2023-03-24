Cleveland Charge vs. Grand Rapids Gold - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Cleveland Charge vs. Grand Rapids Gold, 03/23/2023
Murray thinks Indian Wells winner Carlos Alcaraz has all the qualities needed to become a dominant force in the game
McDavid is the first Oilers player to score 60 goals in a season since some guy named Wayne Gretzky in 1986-87.
All aboard the hype train as University of Minnesota star Matthew Knies looks poised to join the Maple Leafs for their stretch run.
World Athletics has made the landmark decision to ban transgender women from competing in female international events.
MIAMI — Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez completed a first-round sweep for Canadians in the women's singles draw at the Miami Open with wins on Wednesday. Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., defeated Britain's Emma Raducanu 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in a matchup of former U.S. Open champions, and Fernandez, of Laval, Que., downed Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-3 at the WTA/Masters 1000 tennis tournament. Andreescu and Fernandez join Vancouver's Rebecca Marino and Toronto's Katherine Sebov in the second
SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson dropped a 6-5 decision to Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa at the women's world curling championship on Thursday. The Manitoba-based team of Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris gave up a steal of two in the eighth end, but responded with a deuce in the ninth to tie the game. Japan earned the game-winning single when Einarson rubbed a guard on a tap attempt in the 10th end. “It ended up being just fine for weight so it was just mismanaged
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
The debate over transgender inclusion in sport has intensified after a male-born cyclist won a prestigious women's amateur race.
It hasn't been all doom and gloom for the Leafs since pushing their chips in at the deadline, but they've yet to look like the contender they hope to be.
Hamilton’s future at Mercedes appears uncertain after another slow start to the season
Fitzpatrick is the top seed in group 11 at Austin Country Club.
NHL players had their say on a variety of topics, including the league's best passer, most complete player, top defenseman and more.
The Mavericks guarded the wrong side of the court. Mark Cuban tweeted it was the refs' fault.
Before France can think about reaching another final, they must first qualify and it will be Kylian Mbappe who leads the side out from now on, after captain Hugo Lloris retired from the national stage. Experienced centre-back Raphael Varane also called time on his France career, while 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema decided to quit following issues with manager Didier Deschamps. Antoine Griezmann publicly aired his frustrations this week at not being the new France captain, but Mbappe seems a positive choice considering what he has already achieved for Les Bleus alongside how respected he is among teammates.
Edwards, who retained the UFC welterweight title in London this month, has history with Masvidal
CHICAGO — At least one National Hockey League team with a Russian player has decided against wearing special warmup jerseys to commemorate Pride night, citing an anti-gay Kremlin law that could imperil Russian athletes when they return home. The Chicago Blackhawks will not wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys before Sunday's game against Vancouver, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press, because of security concerns involving the law Russian President Vladimir Putin signed i
Boozer is only the second sophomore in the program's history to win the award for boys basketball.
A date of April 29 had been agreed but terms could not be reached.
The Northern Irishman said he could choose to play it in PGA Tour tournaments even if not adopted on the US circuit.
ZURICH (AP) — Russia and Belarus teams were excluded by the International Ice Hockey Federation on Wednesday from all its world championships next season. The IIHF cited security concerns for players, competition staff and fans — because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — to extend the exclusion that will stretch beyond two years when the 2023-24 season is over. “It is too soon,” IIHF president Luc Tardif said about letting Russia return. “Too many risks.” The women’s worlds is set to be played i