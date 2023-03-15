Cleveland area crime victims, loved ones to rally at State Capitol

Sky News

A diplomatic row has erupted between Washington and Moscow after US forces accused a Russian jet of "recklessly" colliding with one of its drones, causing it to crash into the Black Sea. Russia denied involvement, with a senior figure describing the episode as a "provocation". US European Command said the Su-27s flew in front of the MQ-9 and dumped fuel on it possibly to damage the aircraft before the collision in "a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner".