Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A coonhound named Jumparoo
The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is an energetic coonhound named Jumparoo that is need of a loving home.
The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is an energetic coonhound named Jumparoo that is need of a loving home.
It was a clean sweep for quarterback Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night at the CFL awards banquet.
Max Verstappen overcame a mistake in qualifying to grab the pole for the Formula One title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP.
Former NHL coach and current ESPN broadcaster John Tortorella went full Torts with an absolutely classic take on this week's viral Zegras-Milano tally.
Toronto said goodbye to Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, but made some solid investments in its pitching corps.
The Los Angeles Rams will look for revenge on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in just one of the many intriguing matchups of Week 14.
It's a do-or-die week for many fantasy managers. Here's Dalton Del Don's lineup advice for every game.
For the first time since 1995, Nav Bhatia wasn't in attendance for a Raptors home game.
Andre Ingram couldn't actually watch the episode air live on Friday night, as he was playing with the South Bay Lakers.
Part of the proceeds from the auction will go to Boston Celtics United for Social Justice and MENTOR.
A close family cousin told the Associated Press that Thomas had suffered from seizures for more than a year.
Fred VanVleet appreciates how high Scottie Barnes’s ceiling is in the NBA. And that’s exactly why he’s hard on him. VanVleet discussed Barnes’s improvement after the Raptors’ win over the Knicks, as well as what it’s been like to be a mentor to a young, promising player.
The Vancouver Canucks announced Friday that executives Chris Gear and Jonathan Wall have been relieved of their duties as the NHL team continues to remake its front office.
The Indiana Pacers are reportedly looking to trade many of their core pieces. The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, have the assets and draft capital to make a deal happen. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
The half-dozen who played for the Canadian junior men's hockey team at age 16 are sprinkled with names like Gretzky, Crosby and McDavid. Connor Bedard wants to join that group.
Diaz was a longtime defensive coordinator in college football before he became Miami's head coach in 2019.
Britt Phelan is 2-for-2 in podium finishes on the young ski cross World Cup season. The Canadian freestyle skier grabbed a silver medal on Saturday in the big final at Val Thorens, France, two weeks after taking the small final at the season-opening event in Secret Garden, China. Phelan, 30, is back on the circuit after a nearly two-year absence from a knee injury. Sandra Naeslund of Sweden won Saturday's competition while Marielle Berger Sabbatel earned bronze in front of the home crowd. Men's
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City needed a disputed penalty to secure a 1-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton on Saturday and ensure it stayed atop the Premier League. City was awarded a spot kick for handball when Joao Moutinho blocked a cross from Bernardo Silva with his arm outstretched, although Wolves argued that the ball hit his armpit. Raheem Sterling calmly converted the penalty straight down the middle in the 66th minute for his 100th Premier League goal, which proved enough on a d
It was a podium finish for pilot Justin Kripps and brakemen Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones, and Ben Coakwell on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The four-man bobsleigh team earned a bronze-medal finish on the World Cup circuit, just behind a pair of German sleds. In women's monobob, Cynthia Appiah of Toronto also collected bronze a week after earning her first medal — silver —as a pilot on the World Cup circuit. The Kripps crew slid to a two-run combined time of one minute 48.09 seconds – 0.14 seconds
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s postponed Europa Conference League game against Rennes will not be played, UEFA said Saturday, putting Spurs at risk of having to forfeit the match and be eliminated from the competition. Tottenham said this week it couldn't play Thursday as scheduled because of its COVID-19 outbreak that also forced the postponement of the team's Premier League match at Brighton on Sunday. The French club accused Tottenham of making an “unilateral decision” to postpone the game, and UE
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Willman scored his first NHL goal and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Friday night to end a 10-game winless streak. Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart made 41 saves. Philadelphia is 1-8-2 since Nov. 18. Max Pacioretty scored twice and William Karlsson added his second of the season for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit made his sixth start and eighth appearance of the season for Vegas and