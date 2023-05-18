Clermont County deputy honored by President Biden with Medal of Valor
Clermont County deputy honored by President Biden with Medal of Valor
Clermont County deputy honored by President Biden with Medal of Valor
(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge who raised concerns more than a decade ago about how the US court system handled ethics complaints against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is set to testify this week before the US Senate.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Much Wealth You Need to Join the Richest 1% GloballyDebt-Limit Talks to Intensify as Biden Set to Depart for JapanA 32-Year-Old Nears Billionaire Status by Using AI to Broker Japan MergersJPMorgan Asset Says Markets Are Right to Bet on US R
It’s not unusual for governments to make adjustments to policies, programs and institutions while in power. When those changes are perceived as radical by design, and affect a nation’s history and heritage, people usually speak out.
REUTERS/Evelyn HocksteinRep. George Santos (R-NY) didn't have a great day on Wednesday. Although he survived an effort to kick him out of Congress, with Republicans instead punting the motion to the Ethics Committee, Santos wasn't spared much dignity Wednesday night after the vote when fellow New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D) took to the Capitol steps to heckle the indicted the congressman.Progressive Reps. Ocasio Cortez and Bowman calling Rep. Santos to resign as he talked to reporters pic.twitte
Inspector General Max Huntsman sent a letter Friday ordering 35 deputies to come in for interviews and show their tattoos.
A consortium of four companies building Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown project says it is taking legal action against Metrolinx over changes to the transit line wanted by the TTC. In a statement on Tuesday, Crosslinx Transit Solutions (CTS) says it filed a notice of application on Tuesday with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice aimed at Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario. It alleges that Metrolinx, the provincial transit agency, has failed to retain an operator for the unfinished transit line
Prince Harry should not be allowed to pay for his own police protection while in Britain because wealthy individuals should not be able to buy specially trained officers as private bodyguards, lawyers for the British government told a court on Tuesday. Harry, King Charles' younger son, lost full police protection usually afforded to royal figures after he and his American wife Meghan stepped down from their official roles in 2020 to move to the United States. Since moving to California, where they live with their two young children, they have relied on a private security team, but say those arrangements do not give the fifth-in-line to the throne the level of protection he needs while visiting Britain.
(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he wants the Ethics Committee to launch an expedited review of scandal-plagued Representative George Santos as Democrats seek to expel the New York Republican from Congress.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Much Wealth You Need to Join the Richest 1% GloballyMercedes Sets Out to Make Sexy Vans With Yacht-Like InteriorsDebt-Limit Talks to Intensify as Biden Set to Depart for JapanJPMorgan Asset Says Markets Are Right to Bet on US Rate CutsThe GOP
"What began as a political fight that became a policy crisis now threatens to become a constitutional collision," Rep. Raskin told Insider.
House Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman of New York dismissed the testimony of a reporter who has covered multiple Antifa riots during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing.
The Walt Disney Co. is asking a judge to dismiss or stay a state lawsuit brought by the special district that oversees its Florida resort property. In a motion filed in Florida state court in Orange County (read it here), Disney called the lawsuit “moot,” also claimed that state law requires that the state court […]
Rishi Sunak had promised to close 30 Chinese state-sponsored Confucius Institutes in the UK.
KYIV (Reuters) -The head of Ukraine's Supreme Court was dismissed from his post on Tuesday after being detained in a bribery investigation which anti-corruption authorities cast as their biggest-ever case. Kyiv has redoubled efforts to clamp down on corruption despite Russia's invasion, and doing so is vital to meet the conditions for joining the European Union. Oleksandr Omelchenko, a prosecutor at the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), said the Supreme Court's top judge had been detained as part of a suspected bribery scheme and was awaiting a formal "notice of suspicion".
During a Tuesday Senate Banking Committee hearing, the senator grilled execs from Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which both failed in March.
How Vladimir Putin responds to Yevgeny Prigozhin's apparent betrayal could reinforce the view that he's "lost his way," Mark Galeotti said.
CNN said Kaitlan Collins will host a new hourlong show at the center of the prime-time lineup, filling a slot left vacant since the firing of Chris Cuomo and as the network's ratings are at a low ebb. Collins will begin regularly hosting the 9 p.m. Eastern show next month, the network said Wednesday, making the announcement during a Warner Discovery sales presentation to advertisers. The ex-White House correspondent moderated CNN's town hall with former President Donald Trump last week, but was generally held blameless for criticism the event received.
President Joe Biden met with congressional leaders on Tuesday but still failed to secure a solution to raise the debt ceiling.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow Pennsylvania House majority Tuesday by winning a special election and along with it continued control over how the chamber will handle abortion, gun rights and election law legislation. Heather Boyd won a seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives representing the Philadelphia suburbs, beating Republican Katie Ford for a vacancy created by the resignation of Democratic Rep. Mike Zabel. Zabel quit the Legislature in March, shortly af
The Senate has voted to overturn a District of Columbia law enacted last year to improve police accountability, the second time this year that Democrats have joined with Republicans to try and block the district’s crime regulations. President Joe Biden is expected to veto the resolution, which the House passed last month. The White House said in a statement of policy that the president doesn’t support every provision of the D.C. law, which was passed in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.
Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne is calling on Premier Doug Ford's Ontario government to pay its "fair share" of subsidies to break the "stalemate" that saw Stellantis halt construction of its electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., this week. Stellantis said it stopped construction on a portion of the plant because the federal government had not delivered what it promised. The company said it would move to "contingency plans" if Ottawa does not fulfil its commitments. "T
WASHINGTON — Canada and the U.S. are teaming up to build a corridor of charging stations between Quebec City and Michigan to encourage motorists in both countries to buy more electric vehicles. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg unveiled their Alternative Fuel Corridor at an event in Detroit. Charging infrastructure would be installed every 80 kilometres and include at least one direct current fast charger compatible with the Combined Charging Syste