Clergy sex victims appeal to bankruptcy judge

WARNING: This article contains descriptions of sexual abuse.A woman who said she met Peter Nygard more than 30 years ago on the tarmac of a Nassau airport broke down in tears Tuesday as she testified in a Toronto court that the Canadian fashion mogul raped her months after their initial meeting."I was forced to stay in a room against my will and I was raped," said the woman. "By whom?" asked Crown attorney Neville Golwalla."By Mr. Peter Nygard," she said, breaking down in tears.The woman is one