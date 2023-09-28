Clergy sex abuse victims spread word about new law

Adult victim-survivors of clergy child sexual abuse called the church's bankruptcy talk a ploy and urged other survivors to come forward amid a new state law. At a news conference on Thursday in front of the Baltimore Basilica, adult victim-survivors with the group Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests called on others to come forward. The group called out the archbishop for refusing to reveal the names of clergy and church officials that are still secret and for threatening to file for Chapter 11. The news conference comes days before a change in Maryland state law that will remove the statute of limitations on clergy sexual abuse claims by victim-survivors, regardless of their age.