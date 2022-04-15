Clemson officials react to controversy over annual drag show

CBC

Players and fans are raising concerns about a ban on drumming and singing by spectators at the All Native Basketball Tournament that wrapped up in Prince Rupert, B.C., on Saturday. These practices are culturally significant for some First Nations. Scott Barker, who played in the tournament representing the Nisga'a Nation, says elders from Gingolx sang and drummed near the basketball court before a game. The next day, a committee member told one of the elders there had been a complaint, and they