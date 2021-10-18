Clearwater student arrested for bringing firearm to school, police say
A student was arrested for bringing a firearm to school Monday morning, police said.
A student was arrested for bringing a firearm to school Monday morning, police said.
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses why the team cohesion is so strong, his role in the offense and what’s impressed him about the Raptors’ young players.
No cap shenanigans — just an unfortunate situation for the Lightning.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are making changes to the team dress code.
The Seattle Kraken made their NHL debut last week after years of anticipation.
Jimmy Hayes had fentanyl and cocaine in his system when he died, his family told The Boston Globe.
Here are the players you should be targeting on your fantasy hockey waiver wire for Week 2.
The UEFA Champions League is back for Matchday 2, bringing us back to recent epic duels in the European competition and featuring the two best left-footed players on earth.
The forward discusses acclimating to the Raptors' system, the difficulty of guarding Bradley Beal and Jayston Tatum, and his ability to find cutters on offense.
Newton recently confirmed that he's been vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning he'd immediately be allowed to join an NFL roster if he signs.
Activists were detained or arrested throughout the weekend as they protest human rights abuses in China.
The NBA, MLS and PGA all have at least a 90% vaccination rate while 25% of EFL players publicly object to the jab.
The NHL's two new U.S. broadcasting partners, the Seattle Kraken, and Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of the all-time goals record are among topics on this episode.
The Washington Football Team retired Sean Taylor's number on Sunday at FedEx Field before their game against the Chiefs.
Carson Wentz looks like a new quarterback the past two weeks. The one we saw in Philly years ago.
The NHL's two new broadcasting partners stuck with their identities while rolling out their coverage, with TNT mixing professionalism and fun, and ESPN delivering on credibility.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — At first, John Harbaugh said this was just one excellent game. It didn't necessarily indicate anything about his team's long-term prospects. Then, when asked whether a 28-point victory over another division leader might raise eyebrows around the NFL, Harbaugh admitted it probably would. “That’s OK with me,” the Baltimore coach said. “We like raising eyebrows in a good way.” The Ravens beat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-6 on Sunday, a lopsided result that was hard to see co
Six teams are on bye in Week 7, including several fantasy juggernauts, so we've got some work to do. Andy Behrens runs down his priority pickups.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed right tackle Kaleb McGary on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday, while top receiver Calvin Ridley returned to practice after skipping the team's last game for personal reasons. McGary, a first-round pick in 2019, has started 34 of 35 games over his three-year NFL career. He likely won't be available when the Falcons (2-3), coming off a bye week after playing a game in London, travel to Miami to face the Dolphins (1-5) on Sunday. Atlanta activat
The Philadelphia 76ers forward practiced with the team for the first time this season, but was seen with a cell phone in his pocket during drills and passed on joining a team huddle.
TORONTO — It's been a difficult year on and off the field for Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo. Frustrated by injury since the pre-season, the reigning MLS MVP has appeared in just 14 of the club's 29 league games this season. Last year he didn't miss a start. The 30-year-old Spanish playmaker had nine goals and 10 assists in 2020. This season he has one goal and four assists. "A difficult year," he said in a virtual availability Monday ahead of Toronto's game Wednesday against Inter Miami in Fort