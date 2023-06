Every time Joe Raiti does a review of a car, he thinks back to when he was seven years old, running around his dad’s mechanic shop in Clearwater. “Even now, when I get a certain smell or hear a certain noise, it brings me back,” said Raiti. Raiti soon discovered he didn’t want to fix engines; he wanted to rev them. He spent four years racing Formula Vee, competing in 67 events, winning 32 of them, and only suffering one crash.