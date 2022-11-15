Clearwater Fire & Rescue rescues woman from sinking car in pond
12 minutes. That's what it took for a group of Clearwater Fire & Rescue members to respond and rescue a woman who had driven her car into a pond. CFR responded to the call at On Top of the World 55+ Community Saturday morning. Lieutenant Ben McBride was a part of the team of responders. "During en route, my driver Adam, my fire medic Stephanie, we talked about our roles and responsibility of what we're gonna do once we get on scene," Lt. McBride explained.