It was the moment that shocked so many in Clearwater last week. “This is probably one of the toughest things I’ve ever done in entire my life," said Mayor Frank Hibbard. Hibbard resigned as mayor, saying he doesn’t like the direction the city is headed, most notably talk of spending $90 million on a new city hall and municipal building. “This is simple math and we aren’t doing very well on the test," he said in a meeting.