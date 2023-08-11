Clear the Shelters: Puppies available for adoption in Lake County

Storyful

Surveillance video captured on August 5 in Sherman, Connecticut, shows an incredible moment of a family dog protecting a young boy from a black bear.Gregory Grant recorded the video on their home surveillance camera, showing their four-year-old son, Gavin, picking up his toys and heading inside.According to Grant, as the bear approached Gavin, the family’s eight-year-old golden retriever, Jake, barked and chased after the bear until it left the property.Grant told Storyful, “Our son was not attacked, but we feel having our dog around protected him from a potential incident.”According to WTNH, neither Gavin nor Jake were harmed during the encounter. Credit: Gregory Grant via Storyful