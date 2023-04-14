Cleanup Work Underway in Russian Village Following Shiveluch Eruption

Cleanup work was ongoing in the village of Klyuchi, Russia, on Thursday, April 13, after the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano covered the area in a heavy layer of ash, local officials said.

Drone footage recorded on Thursday shows a grey layer of ash covering the village.

The Kamchatka region, where Klyuchi is located, said on its website that firefighters were assisting in cleaning buildings in the village, including the local hospital.

Shiveluch, one of the largest volcanoes in Kamchatka, erupted on Tuesday, after which Klyuchi village recorded its largest amount of ashfall in 60 years. Credit: Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (FEB RAS) via Storyful