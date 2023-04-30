Cleanup underway after devastating tornado rips through North Palm Beach neighborhood

CBC

The complex rescue of a 61-year-old paraglider in Gatineau Park this week might not have been possible without the help of two locals who jumped into action, police say. MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police got an emergency call Thursday around 2:15 p.m. about a paragliding accident in the park near Luskville, Que. Rae Becke, whose family owns a farm at the base of the hill the paraglider was stranded on, said her dad had seen the man paragliding — and then police coming up their driveway. "My