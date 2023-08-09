Cleanup continues after 2 tornadoes touch down in Massachusetts

Reuters Videos

STORY: METUKTIRE: "I don't understand why white people are stubborn and keep doing these kinds of actions. I don't know why they don't listen to us."Chief Raoni Metuktire,an Indigenous leader from Brazil's Amazonis urging regional heads to step uptheir efforts to preserve the rainforest that is vital to his people'ssurvival and the global climate"We, the Indigenous peoples, are feeling the climate change. Many rivers are drying up. We are feeling very hot, and the village temperature is very high. The forests are dry. The rivers are drying up because there is a lot of heat and little rain, and this is perceived in the villages, in the indigenous communities."Deforestation in the Amazon has decreased sincePresident Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took officebut now the farm lobby is pushing the Brazilian Congress toend further recognition of indigenous ancestral landsRaoni is a chief of the Kayapo peopleTheir reservation, the Xingu National Park, has becomeencircled by soy plantations and cattle ranches that dry up rivers, which are also beingpolluted by illegal gold miners"I am worried about the future of the new generation. The rivers and forests need to be preserved. So that we can all continue to use these resources, I warn these things because I receive messages from great spirits who speak and guide how to live and take care of our nature and the environment. If we continue to deforest, we will continue to have problems not only for indigenous people but also for all people. We must preserve it so that our grandchildren and children can live well, sleep well, eat well, and be happy like us."