Cleanup at Al-Aqsa Mosque After Clashes Saw Hundreds Arrested

Cleanup efforts took place at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa following clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians that injured at least 152 people on Friday, April 15, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

The causes of the injuries were “varied between rubber-coated live bullets, sound bombs, or physical assault,” the organization said.

Israel Police said officers were attacked with stones and fireworks, which forced them to disperse the crowds and make arrests. “Hundreds of rioters” were arrested, police said.

Footage, verified by Storyful, showed clashes outside the mosque on Friday.

This footage showing the cleanup efforts at al-Aqsa mosque was livestreamed to Facebook by Quds News Network on Friday. Credit: Quds News Network via Storyful