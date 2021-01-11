Clean energy outlook under a Biden Presidency
Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss her outlook for solar and clean energy under Biden.
LOS ANGELES — For a team that doesn't know who its starting quarterback will be this weekend when it faces the NFC's top-seeded club in sub-freezing temperatures, the Los Angeles Rams actually are in pretty good shape.The Rams (11-6) put together one of their most encouraging performances of the season last weekend in Seattle, beating the Seahawks 30-20 with a comprehensively strong effort highlighted by standout games from rookie running back Cam Akers and cornerback Darious Williams.The powerhouse Green Bay Packers (12-4) are standing between the Rams and a trip to the NFC championship game. Los Angeles will be at frigid Lambeau Field on Saturday to match its top-ranked defence against Aaron Rodgers and the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offence.The Rams are underdogs again, but their playoff opener in Seattle instilled optimism.“It will be cold, but it’ll be a great change of pace for us,” coach Sean McVay said Sunday. “We’re excited about the opportunity to still be in this thing.”John Wolford started the game in Seattle, but Jared Goff and his surgically repaired right thumb finished it after Wolford got a neck stinger early on. McVay plans to wait to choose a starting quarterback again this week — and even when he does, he plans to conceal it for strategic reasons.“This is what you love,” McVay said. “These are the type of matchups and opportunities that as a competitor, you can’t wait for."The Rams' performance in Seattle suggests they could be coming together at the right time for this opportunity. After four months of shuffling forward and backward, Los Angeles' offence put up 333 yards and five scoring drives on the road — and that's usually enough to win given the LA defence's consistent excellence.Williams' 42-yard interception return for a touchdown punctuated the standout effort against Russell Wilson. Rodgers is an even bigger challenge, but few teams in the NFL seem more qualified than the Rams, who have scored five defensive touchdowns this season.“I’ve never played with a defence of this calibre,” Goff said. “It’s exciting. It makes what we do on offence, I don’t want to say easier, but it gives us a lot more opportunities, I believe. What they’ve been doing this year is amazing. We’ve been able to rely on them in some spots. I’m sure at some point they’re going to have to rely on us, but we’re playing some good ball right now on defence."The Rams missed the playoffs last year, but most of the core from their 2018-19 Super Bowl team is intact. Los Angeles' key players can draw from the experience of that lengthy post-season run to find the consistency and durability necessary to keep moving on.And when it's as cold as Lambeau Field in January, it's a good idea to keep moving.“It tells you the talent we’ve got in our locker room,” Williams said. “Every single body, from the front seven to the back seven, everybody can make plays. Our offence is good, don’t get me wrong. They’ve been balling, but when you have a defence that can go out there and score, it just gives them more confidence.”WHAT'S WORKINGRodgers is an enormous challenge, but the Rams' pass defence has been stellar. The league's No. 1 group held Wilson to 174 yards passing — his fewest in a playoff game in five years, and third fewest in his 16-game post-season career — and two touchdowns even though the Seahawks were playing from behind from the second quarter onward. LA sacked Wilson five times and hit him 10 times, while Williams' TD highlighted several impressive plays in coverage.WHAT NEEDS HELPSeveral key Rams need to get healthy this week, and the NFL gave them no help by scheduling their game for Saturday instead of Sunday. All-Pro DT Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Leonard Floyd and Wolford all took significant damage in Seattle, while Goff and 39-year-old left tackle Andrew Whitworth need every hour of rest possible in their rushed comebacks from surgery.STOCK UPThe Rams' kicking game is solid for the first time all season. Matt Gay made all three of his field goal attempts in Seattle, giving him 12 straight over the past five games. He has also banged 28 of his 35 kickoffs for touchbacks since arriving in late November.STOCK DOWNThe Rams’ quarterback uncertainty largely kept their passing game in check. Wolford and Goff combined for 184 yards through the air in Seattle on just 12 completions. It won’t get any easier for Kupp and Robert Woods in frigid Green Bay.INJUREDDonald has a rib injury, and leading receiver Kupp has knee bursitis. They're expected to play, but starting left guard David Edwards is more uncertain with an ankle injury.KEY NUMBER0 — The number of turnovers committed by the Rams in Seattle. It was their first game all season without a giveaway.WHAT'S NEXTThe Rams have never played a post-season game at Lambeau Field, which opened in 1957. The franchises' only playoff meetings were in Milwaukee and in St. Louis.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — The New York Jets interviewed Tennessee Titans offensive co-ordinator Arthur Smith and New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn on Monday for their head coaching vacancy.Smith and Glenn make nine known candidates to meet remotely with the Jets, who have said they would “cast a very wide net” in their search.New York, which fired Adam Gase after two seasons, spoke to Buffalo offensive co-ordinator Brian Daboll, Indianapolis defensive co-ordinator Matt Eberflus and Los Angeles Rams defensive co-ordinator Brandon Staley on Sunday. The Jets have also interviewed Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis, San Francisco defensive co-ordinator Robert Saleh and Carolina offensive co-ordinator Joe Brady.Doug Pederson, who was fired Monday by Philadelphia, could also emerge as a candidate. Pederson and Jets general manager Joe Douglas worked together with the Eagles for four years, including the Super Bowl-winning squad during the 2017 season.The 38-year-old Smith has been a Titans assistant for 10 seasons, including the last two as Tennessee's offensive co-ordinator. He is expected to interview with several of the six teams looking for a head coach.Smith oversaw an offence that tied for second this season in total yards per game, led by 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry. He has also helped Ryan Tannehill, the AP Comeback Player of the Year last season, become one of the NFL's most efficient passers. Tannehill threw a career-high 33 touchdown passes this season.Titans coach Mike Vrabel gave his endorsement to Smith being hired as an NFL head coach as someone he respects.“Arthur’s always done the best job in the job that he’s had,” Vrabel said. "He hasn’t worked telephones and tried to undercut anybody. He’s always come to work, and I have a lot of trust in Arthur as a person first and foremost, so I know he’d do a fantastic job leading anybody’s team.”The Titans went 11-5 to win the AFC South, but were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday with a 20-13 loss to Baltimore. Smith's offence struggled against the Ravens as Henry had his worst performance this season with 18 carries for 40 yards and the Titans were held to their fewest points.Smith began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina, his alma mater, in 2006. He spent two seasons as a defensive quality assistant for Washington before going to Mississippi as a defensive intern and administrative assistant in 2010.Smith was hired in 2011 by Mike Munchak in Tennessee as a defensive quality control coach. He became the offensive quality control coach the next season, and was promoted to offensive line and tight ends assistant in 2013. New head coach Ken Whisenhunt kept him on his staff in 2014 as the assistant tight ends coach before he was promoted to tight ends coach by Mike Mularkey in 2016.Smith was again retained in 2018 when Mike Vrabel took over as coach, and promoted to offensive co-ordinator in 2019.The 48-year-old Glenn is considered an up-and-coming coaching talent despite his relatively short time on the sidelines. He has been on Sean Payton’s staff since 2016 and helped the Saints rank fifth in passing defence during the regular season. Glenn previously spent two years as Cleveland’s assistant defensive backs coach from 2014-15.Glenn was the 12th overall pick by the Jets out of Texas A&M in 1994 and spent eight seasons in New York, a stint that included two Pro Bowl appearances.He was acquired by Houston in the expansion draft in 2002 and made another Pro Bowl in the first of his three seasons with the Texans. Glenn was well respected in the locker room and was voted in 2003 by his teammates as the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner, given to players who show inspiration, courage and good sportsmanship.Glenn signed with Dallas as a free agent in 2005, reuniting with Bill Parcells, who coached him for three seasons with the Jets. The cornerback also played for Jacksonville (2007) and New Orleans (2008), and signed a one-day contract with Houston in 2010 to retire as a member of the Texans.He was the general manager of the Houston Stallions of the indoor Lone Star Football League LSFL in 2012 before rejoining the Jets later that year for a two-season stint as a pro scout.___AP Pro Football Writer Teresa Walker contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
LA SPEZIA, Italy — Spezia beat Sampdoria 2-1 in a Ligurian derby on Monday to register consecutive victories for the first time in its debut Serie A.It was also Spezia's first home win; having won at Napoli last week.M’Bala Nzola converted a second-half penalty for the winner after a header from Spezia captain Claudio Terzi put the hosts ahead early.Antonio Candreva equalized for Samp before the break with an acrobatic volley.Spezia moved five points clear of the drop zone, while Samp remained 11th.Sampdoria standout Fabio Quagliarella was rested.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league has to be ready to adjust and adapt as it prepares to launch its abbreviated 56-game season during the second wave of a global pandemic.In a conference call with reporters Monday, Bettman said the league has good health and safety protocols in place to try to limit the spread of COVID-19 among players and team staff during the upcoming season.But he acknowledged that keeping the novel coronavirus at bay will be more of a challenge this season, with teams playing at their home arenas and travelling to other cities for away dates, than during the restart of the 2019-20 season in controlled "bubble" environments in Edmonton and Toronto.While Bettman said it quickly became clear the hub cities would be safe for last year's post-season, he said the idea of sending players back into a "bubble" for a six-month season was something he "couldn't even ask."The next NHL season is set to begin Wednesday, but the league has already had to make adjustments due to the coronavirus.The Dallas Stars have had to postpone their season opener this week because six players and two staff members tested positive, while the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks have either held players out of practice or cancelled scheduled team activities due to potential exposure to the virus. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press
TAMPA, Fla. — No one does “win and advance” better than Tom Brady.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t at their best in their first playoff victory in 18 years, but they won. That’s all that really matters in the NFL playoffs.“You could win 100-0 and it’s going to be the same result in the end,” Brady said of striking a balance between critical self-analysis of the team’s play and the reality that a win is a win at this time of the year.“You’d love to play great every game,” the six-time Super Bowl champion added. “I think it’s good to win and advance. If we don’t play well next week, we’re not going to be happy.”Next up for Brady and the Bucs, who beat Washington 31-23 in the NFC wild-card round, is a third matchup this season with NFC South rival New Orleans The Saints (13-4) won both regular season meetings convincingly, including 38-3 in Tampa on Nov. 8.Overall, the Bucs (12-5) have lost five straight times to their division rivals, with four of the games decided by double digits.Coach Bruce Arians said turnovers have been the difference since his arrival in Tampa Bay in 2019.Brady has thrown 12 interceptions in his first season with Tampa Bay, five of them in the pair of losses to New Orleans. The Saints have also sacked the 43-year-old quarterback six times.“The turnover margin has been lopsided in their favour. We’ve got to protect the football much better and stay balanced (on offence),” Arians said Monday, adding the Bucs aren’t fazed by having to go on the road in the playoffs for the second straight week.“I think they’re really, really looking forward to it,” the coach added. “Our guys are ready to play anybody, anywhere ... that’s for sure.”WHAT’S WORKINGThe Bucs set a franchise playoff record with 507 yards total offence against Washington, with Brady throwing for 381 — another club best — and two touchdowns. Mike Evans became only the second player in team history to have a 100-yard game receiving in the post-season, finishing with 119 yards on six receptions. Antonio Brown had his fifth TD reception in the past four games, and receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Cameron Brate and running back Leonard Fournette contributed, too.WHAT NEEDS HELPTampa Bay led the NFL in red-zone scoring percentage this season at 95.1 percentage, producing points on 58 of 61 possessions. That included 42 touchdowns, tied with Buffalo and Minnesota for fourth in the league behind New Orleans (49), Green Bay (48) and Tennessee (48). The Bucs had five red-zone possessions against Washington, but only got the ball in the end zone once. Nothing against kicker Ryan Succop, who’s been outstanding, but settling for four field goals didn’t sit well with Arians or Brady.“Moved the ball OK, I think we had decent yardage, but at the end of the day it comes down to points,” Brady said. “We’ve got to do a better job scoring more points.”STOCK UPFilling in for injured running back Ronald Jones, Fournette had his best game since joining the Bucs late in training camp after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He rushed for 93 yards on 19 attempts and had four receptions for 39 yards to account for 132 yards from scrimmage.STOCK DOWNThe Bucs led the league is rushing defence for the second straight year, but have been vulnerable against the pass. Filling in for the injured Alex Smith, inexperienced Taylor Heinicke threw for 306 yards and one touchdown, while also taking advantage of his elusiveness and some shoddy tackling to pose problems for Tampa Bay in the wild-card round.INJUREDLinebacker Devin White and backup defensive tackle Steve McLendon, who sat out the playoff opener, were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Right guard Alex Cappa broke his right ankle against Washington and will be replaced in the lineup this week by third-year pro Aaron Stinnie.KEY NUMBER3 — This is the third time the Bucs will face an opponent three times in the same season. The others both occurred in 1997, when Tampa Bay was part of the NFC Central and met division rivals Detroit and Green Bay twice during the regular season and again in the playoffs. The Bucs split the season series before beating the Lions in a wild-card game. The Packers won all three meetings between the teams.NEXT STEPSLooking for a first victory in the divisional round of the playoffs since January 2003, when Tampa Bay went on to win its only Super Bowl championship.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLFred Goodall, The Associated Press
Mike Milbury is out and Mike Babcock is in for NBC Sports' coverage of the NHL this season. Milbury had been with the network since 2008 after coaching the Bruins and serving as coach and general manager of the Islanders. He stepped away from broadcasting during the 2020 playoffs after drawing widespread criticism for saying players should be more focused in the league's coronavirus bubble because there were “not even any women here to disrupt your concentration." “It’s an unfortunate situation with Mike,” executive producer Sam Flood said Monday. “Mike is a friend. He’s a unique talent, and he’s given a lot to NBC and the NHL over the years. It was time to separate for a number of reasons.” Asked later for details, Flood declined to elaborate. Milbury's ouster is the second in less than a year for the NHL on NBC, which parted ways with Jeremy Roenick in February after suspending the former player for making inappropriate comments about coworkers. In a statement, NBC Sports said: "We are grateful to Mike for all of his contributions to our coverage for 14 years, but he will not be returning to our NHL announce team. We wish him well.” Milbury in August apologized for his on-air remark about women, saying in a statement: “It was not my intention to disrespect anyone. I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously.” Babcock, an NHL head coach for 17 seasons, joins NBC Sports more than a year after being fired by Toronto. The 2008 Stanley Cup-winning coach came under fire late last year for tactics that some considered to be mental abuse. Flood said a representative for Babcock reached out about doing some work during the playoffs, and the network decided in light of pandemic protocols to wait until this season. Asked twice on a season-opening conference call about the decision to hire Babcock, Flood gave terse, brief answers. "We looked at everything," Flood said. “We’ve had a full process of conversations, as we do with anyone we bring in onto the team.” Flood said he got to know Babcock more than a decade ago and called him “a fascinating, insightful man. I think he’ll be a great addition to the team.” NBC isn't naming a replacement for Mike “Doc” Emrick after he retired from his role as the top play-by-play announcer. Kenny Albert, John Forslund and Brendan Burke headline the group in 2021. Former U.S. women's hockey star AJ Mleczko will again be a game analyst, with current player Kendall Coyne Schofield making recurring appearances in the booth while also serving as player development coach for Chicago. “I’m so excited to be able to call these games that I’ll be able to,” Mleczko said. “I’m also thrilled to be back with the NBC team.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
Ron Rivera and Washington embraced a “Why not us?” mentality in exceeding expectations to win the NFC East.After losing a close playoff game to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay, there's plenty of hope for a franchise that hasn't had much in a while. There's also a different question facing Washington going into next season: Who's the quarterback?Kyle Allen was Rivera’s first choice after moving on from 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith led the turnaround from 2-7 to the playoffs and Taylor Heinicke impressed Saturday night against the Buccaneers. Rivera wouldn't tip his hand, saying he'd need to first meet with owner Dan Snyder to debrief this 7-9 season.“From that point on, we’ll start the evaluation process of our football team,” Rivera said Sunday. “Obviously, the quarterback situation will be one of the topics of conversation.”Smith, 36, is under contract for two more seasons and has to be considered the frontrunner if he wants to keep playing. He completed a remarkable comeback from a broken right leg that required 17 surgeries to repair but ended the season out of uniform because of a strained right calf in the same leg.“It’s not the way you want to finish out the season, so in that sense, it’s frustrating,” Smith said. “Bigger picture to be back, playing a role and even to be in this situation is something that if you had presented that to me a year ago, two years ago, obviously I would have jumped at.”Smith added he'd take a few weeks to talk to his family and make a decision. Allen, whose season was cut short by a dislocated left ankle, should return regardless given his familiarity with Rivera and offensive co-ordinator Scott Turner's system.Heinicke is the wild card. He's 27 after bouncing around the NFL for years and being out of football before Washington called him in December to be “quarantine quarterback," but he was 26 of 44 for 306 yards passing and rushed for 46 yards and a highlight-reel touchdown in his first post-season start.“Hopefully I deserve to be in this league a little longer,” Heinicke said. "I want to be in the NFL. I want to keep playing ball. It’s a dream of mine and keep working towards it.”Washington, which has the 19th pick, could also draft and develop a quarterback after Haskins clearly wasn't a fit under the new regime.WHAT'S IN A NAMEOne full season known only as the “Washington Football Team” might not be it. Team president Jason Wright has alluded to that sticking for 2021, which is in line with the expected 12-18 month timeframe to rebrand with a new name.“I’m confident in whatever we have," Rivera said. "That’s something that I’ll hear from Mr. Snyder and from Jason as far as that’s concerned. Until we get to that point, whatever we’re going to call ourselves, we’re going to call ourselves. It’ll be the Washington Football Team until then.”CHASE GREATNESSNo. 2 pick Chase Young lived up to the hype by leading all rookies with 7 1/2 sacks and should be an anchor of Washington's defence for years to come. That unit, mediocre at best in the seasons before Young's arrival, ranked second in the league in large part because of a fearsome pass rush.With Young and fellow first-round picks Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen along the line, Cole Holcomb at linebacker and Kendall Fuller at cornerback, the building blocks are there for a strong defence for years to come.“We can get crazy, Young said. “This is just the beginning with coach Rivera and (defensive co-ordinator Jack) Del Rio. I think it’s going to be scary for the years to come. We’re not letting our foot off the gas.”UN-SCHERFF-AINTYRight guard Brandon Scherff had an All-Pro season, his first in the NFL, and became the franchise's first with that honour since punter Matt Turk in 1996. He also played 2020 on the franchise tag making his future uncertain.Right tackle Morgan Moses told Scherff in the locker room after the loss to Tampa Bay, “That’s not the last game I ever play with you.” Scherff responded he hoped it wasn't, either, and told reporters the next morning he'd be open to re-signing for the long term.“I love it here,” Scherff said. “I’m just looking forward to the off-season and hopefully I can sign my name to stay here.”KERRIGAN'S LAST STANDThe organization's longest-tenured player, Ryan Kerrigan, spent a few extra minutes outside at FedEx Field on Saturday night soaking in the aftermath of what's likely his final game in burgundy and gold. He's a pending free agent who turns 33 before next season and was shuffled to a reserve role throughout the season.Kerrigan wants to be a starter, which won't happen in Washington.“I definitely feel like I still got a lot a lot of ball in me, a lot of good, productive years ahead of me,” he said. “I definitely see myself in a in a big role: making a lot of plays and doing what I’ve done my whole career.”GIBSON THE GUYA young, stacked defence isn't the only reason for optimism. The offence, which already found a No. 1 receiver in 2019 third-round pick Terry McLaurin, has a feature back of the present and future in Antonio Gibson.Taken in the third round after being a receiver at Memphis with the aim of making him a running back, Gibson ran for 11 touchdowns before a toe injury derailed his rookie year."I think it went very well for somebody who only had three carries in college." Gibson said. “I improved every week, took the coaching in, week in and week out. Still wasn’t the best, still got a lot to improve on.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press
After a long wait, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu is finally set to make her return to competitive play. The 2019 U.S. Open champion will return to the court at the upcoming Melbourne Summer Series. A pair of WTA Tour 500 events — the Gippsland Trophy and Yarra Valley Classic — will run Jan. 31-Feb. 6 as part of the series, with players being divided into the two events. It will mark Andreescu's first competitive appearance in about 15 months. The tournaments will serve as tune-ups for the Australian Open, the season's first Grand Slam, which starts Feb. 8. Andreescu hasn't played since a left knee injury forced her to retire from a match at the WTA Finals in October 2019. The WTA Tour released the entry list for the series last week and a spokesperson at the Octagon agency, which represents Andreescu, confirmed her participation Monday in an email. Andreescu's coach, Sylvain Bruneau, said in a text message that they planned to leave for Australia on Thursday. Andreescu enjoyed a meteoric rise in 2019 after starting the season ranked No. 152 in the world. She closed the year at No. 5 despite missing some time throughout the season due to injuries. The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., earned titles at Indian Wells, Calif., and Toronto that year before winning her first Grand Slam in New York. In 2020, she was on Canada's Fed Cup roster for a February tie in Switzerland but didn't play due to her knee injury. When WTA Tour events resumed in the summer after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Andreescu declined to participate. She announced in September that she would take the rest of the season off to focus on health and training. Two months later, she confirmed her return for the 2021 Australian swing. "The positive thing is that she is obviously extremely motivated," Bruneau told The Canadian Press at the time. "She's always motivated, so it's not a change. But when you're forced (off the court) and that's your life, you want that back badly." The Australian Open will run through Feb. 21. All players must quarantine for 14 days in Melbourne after arriving Down Under. A WTA 250 event will also be played in Melbourne during the second week of the Australian Open. Andreescu has shown in the past that she can quickly get back to a high level of play after a break. She played just one match in a four-month span leading up to the Rogers Cup in 2019. Andreescu was pushed from the start that year in Toronto, needing three sets in each of her first four victories. "She'll have to get into battle mode right from the start but that's also her (modus operandi)," said tennis broadcaster and former national team coach Robert Bettauer. "I think she'll be very clear-headed about what to expect. She's not the only one who has taken an extended break." Top-ranked Ash Barty, for example, hasn't played a WTA Tour match since February. The pandemic upended the calendar to varying degrees for everyone. "That does help Bianca," said Bettauer, the CEO of the Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence. "She's coming back to a very unusual tour where many players are not far removed from her situation of just not having played many competitive matches." Barty has a comfortable lead on Simona Halep in the world rankings. Naomi Osaka is third with Sofia Kenin, Elina Svitolina and Karolina Pliskova all close behind. The rest of the top 10 includes Andreescu, Petra Kvitova, Kiki Bertens and Aryna Sabalenka. "It's a very competitive field at the top, they're all pretty even," Bettauer said. "So I think Bianca is absolutely one of them that will have the opportunity to challenge for the top spot and win more majors. So that hasn't changed. And it's not like while she was gone, one player clearly established herself as the undisputed No. 1. "The dynamic at the top of the women's game seems similar to what it was when she was injured, it's just maybe there's more contenders there now." Bertens has opted out of the Aussie swing due to injury. The rest of the collective field at the Melbourne series will feature 49 of the WTA Tour's top 50 players. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press