Clean Energy NH and local contractors fighting utilities commission order to cut funding

The Canadian Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Derrick White had 24 points, Dejounte Murray had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Washington Wizards 116-99 to win consecutive games for the first time this season. Murray also had eight assists for San Antonio, which saw six players score in double figures and last won back-to-back games (three straight) in a stretch in late April. Jakob Poeltl had 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks, becoming the first player from the 2016 NBA Draft with 2,