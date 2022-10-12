Clean-Up Begins After Deadly Storm Julia Lashes El Salvador

Clean-up crews with El Salvador’s Ministry of Public Works removed debris blocking a roadway in the town of Jayaque on October 11, after deadly Tropical Storm Julia hit the region.

Proteccion Civil de El Salvador said at least 10 people were killed in the storm, including five members of the armed forces who died in the line of duty.

The Ministry of Environment warned residents to remain vigilant amid a very high probability of landslides and debris flows in the country’s volcanic chain. Credit: Ministerio de Obras Públicas via Storyful